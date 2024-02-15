Regional parties gave us M’laya: RDA’s Kharjahrin

From Our Correspondent

MAWKYRWAT, Feb 14: Robertjune Kharjahrin, the candidate of the Regional Democratic Alliance (RDA) for the Shillong Lok Sabha constituency, on Wednesday, said people who know nothing about history think regional parties end up in Khanapara.

He reminded people with such a mindset about the role the regional parties played in the creation of Meghalaya. “Some people asked me, why do you choose regional parties? What will you do alone in Parliament where there are more than 500 MPs? They also say regional parties end up in Khanapara, but I tell them that you know nothing about our history because regional parties have sent two MPs to Delhi in Prof. GG Swell and Hopingstone Lyngdoh,” Kharjahrin said at a public meeting of the RDA here.

“Prof. Swell became the pride of the Jaitbynriew after he was elected as the Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha. These two giants of the Jaitbynriew raised many issues in Parliament and have been the pride of the regional parties,” he added.

“However, there are many people who still have doubts about the power of the regional parties and interestingly, forgot that they stay in Meghalaya, a state that was given by the regional parties – APHLC and HSPDP,” he said.

“If they (regional parties) could convince the then Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi to give us Meghalaya, do you think we cannot convince the government of India to give us ILP, settle the boundary dispute with Assam and include Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule? We can!” Kharjahrin said.

“We should not forget that when we celebrate 50 years of Meghalaya’s statehood, 99% of the awardees belonged to the APHLC and HSPDP. If 50 years ago we could convince Delhi, believe you me, that if we are united as regional parties, we will be able to convince the government of India now to respect our voices,” he said, urging the people to vote for the RDA.

Kharjahrin also said that if the people elect him as a Member of Parliament, he will not be alone.

“There’s a North East MP Forum where we have 24 MPs. Not fewer than 15 MPs belonging to the Christian community will be there, and we will have at least 47 MPs from the ST reserved seats. We will work together so that the voice of the tribals are heard in Parliament,” he asserted.

Others who spoke on the occasion included UDP president Metbah Lyngdoh, HSPDP president KP Pangniang, Khliehriat MLA Kyrmen Shylla, UDP secretary Jemino Mawthoh, and UDP joint secretary Tirot Sing Suchiang.

Mawkyrwat MLA and chairman of the programme, Renikton L Tongkhar, and his Ranikor and Mawsynram counterparts – Pius Marwein and Olan Sing Suin – were present during the meeting.