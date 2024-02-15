Thursday, February 15, 2024
Richa & Ali's Girls Will Be Girls selected for South by Southwest Film Festival

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are thrilled to announce that their maiden production, Girls Will Be Girls, has been chosen for the South By Southwest (SXSW) Film Festival .
The festival will be held in Austin, Texas, from March 8 to 17, 2024.
Speaking of it, Richa and Ali expressed: “We are elated and honored to have our debut production, Girls Will Be Girls, selected for the prestigious SXSW Film Festival.
This journey from concept to screen has been immensely rewarding, and the film’s recognition at Sundance only fueled our excitement.”
They added: “Collaborating with an exceptional team led by director Suchi Talati, we aimed to deliver a coming-of-age story that resonates universally.
The selection in the Festival Favourites section at SXSW validates our collective efforts and affirms the film’s impact.”
“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the audience, critics, and the festivals for embracing Girls Will Be Girls with such warmth.”
Girls Will Be Girls will be screened in the ‘Festival Favourites’ section after receiving critical acclaim at its world premiere at Sundance.
Directed by Shuchi Talati, the film has been lauded as one of the most compelling coming-of-age stories to emerge from India in years.
The plot centres on a 16-year-old girl navigating the challenges of adolescence within the confines of a boarding school. T
he stellar cast includes Kani Kusruti, Jitin Gulati, Preeti Panigrahi, and Kesav Binoy Kiron in pivotal roles. (IANS)

