When Tom Cruise spoke about missing son on Last Samurai set

Filmmaker Ed Zwick mentioned in his memoir about how he helped Hollywood star Tom Cruise nail an emotional scene in The Last Samurai by speaking about family. Cruise tapped into his emotions on The Last Samurai by thinking about his son Connor. In Zwick’s memoir Hits, Flops, and Other Illusions: My Fortysomething Years, the director recalled his observations about Cruise’s soft spots while filming the 2003 period drama. He said he noticed Cruise was “sweet and attentive” to a young actor in an earlier scene and that he was close to his then 8-year-old son Connor, whom he shares with ex-wife Nicole Kidman, people.com. (IANS)