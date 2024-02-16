Cloud over coal mining, 10 years after NGT ban

SHILLONG, Feb 15: The livelihood of scores of people continues to be affected almost 10 years after the National Green Tribunal banned rat-hole coal mining in Meghalaya.

The wait for coal mining to resume scientifically is also far from over.

The Mining and Geology Department informed the single-member panel headed by Justice (retd) BP Katakey that the Ministry of Coal approved the geological report of four out of 17 applicants seeking a prospective licence for coal mining in the state under the Mineral Concession Rules, 1960.

The committee was appointed by the High Court of Meghalaya.

It was also apprised that the previous approval of the central government for grant of mining lease was granted to these four applicants, whose mining plans were approved by the Ministry of Coal.

According to the Mining and Geology Department, the project proponents submitted their applications to complete the environmental clearance from the authorities concerned in the state government and the central government, which is yet to be granted.

The department’s report said the approval of two more geological reports by the Ministry of Coal is awaited. It, however, did not say whether the Centre granted the previous approval for the grant of a mining lease and whether any mining plan had been submitted by these two applicants.

The four applicants whose mining lease have been approved under Rule 42(2) of Mineral Concession Rule, 1960, and are stated to have submitted their applications for environment clearance are Nehlang Lyngdoh, Maksing Sibren Nongbri, Thomas Nongtdu, and Wenni Diengngan.

During a field visit conducted on February 1, the Katakey Committee was apprised by the advisor and other officers of one of the applicants that the open cast mining method would be adopted at least six months after the grant of environment clearance.

Any adverse effect on the topography of the mining area and also on the environment would need to be gone into by the appropriate authorities while considering the applications filed for environment clearance, the panel was told.