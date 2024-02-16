Coal mine tragedy haunts EJH again

Three labourers from Assam ‘die’ inside a mine at Muriap village

SHILLONG, Feb 15: Conflicting reports on a fresh coal mine tragedy are emerging from Muriap village in East Jaintia Hills district about the death of three labourers from Assam following an accident.

The incident, alleged to have occurred on Wednesday, has not yet been confirmed by either the East Jaintia Hills district administration or the police.

The district administration has engaged police personnel to ascertain the authenticity of the reports, East Jaintia Hills Deputy Commissioner Abhilash Baranwal told The Shillong Times on Thursday.

He said nothing official has been reported so far about any incident despite the administration actively seeking information about the same.

Baranwal said that he has been receiving conflicting reports since Wednesday evening about some people either dying in a coal mine or in a landslide near Muriap in Lumshnong.

As per the unconfirmed reports circulating on social media, three labourers from Assam died in a coal mine after the crane wire broke. The report also said that around 12 people are trapped alive inside the coal mine at Muriap.

The Shillong Times could not independently verify the authenticity of these claims.