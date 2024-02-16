HC asks power regulatory body to hear cases related to tariff

SHILLONG, Feb 15: The High Court of Meghalaya on Thursday directed the Meghalaya State Electricity Regulatory Commission (MSERC) to expeditiously dispose of all matters involving public revenue.

Disposing of a writ petition by the Meghalaya Power Distribution Corporation Limited (MePDCL) against MSERC, the court said the matter has been heard at length on many earlier occasions, but the hearing could not be concluded.

The court said the concerned parties are in consensus that it would be expedient that these matters are sent back to the MSERC for adjudication.

“With regard to the tariff collected by the petitioner (MePDCL), and also the special tariff paid by the respondent (consumer) in the case, the same shall be subject to the final adjudication by the commission, the court said in its order.