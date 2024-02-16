Friday, February 16, 2024
Environment

Delhi records 7.3 degrees, AQI ‘very poor’ at several stations

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, February 16: The national capital on Friday recorded a minimum temperature at 7.3 degrees Celsius, four notches below the seasonal average, the India Meteorological (IMD) Department said.

Until last week, the temperature was hovering around 6 degrees, and the minimum temperature was recorded at around 7 or 8.

IMD’s Friday forecast showed that the maximum temperature was likely to hover around 26 degrees, with the minimum at around 7 degrees again.

The weather department said that there will be “mainly clear sky” throughout the day.

Air quality at 9 a.m. at several stations across the city fell under the ‘very poor’ and ‘poor’ categories, unlike last week, when AQI was ‘satisfactory’ and ‘moderate’.

In the Anand Vihar area, at 9 a.m., PM2.5 levels were recorded to be in the ‘very poor’ category, standing at 365 and PM10 reached 340, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Air Quality Index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’; 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’; 101 and 200 ‘moderate’; 201 and 300 ‘poor’; 301 and 400 ‘very poor’; and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport (T3) recorded PM2.5 levels at 254, which is counted as ‘poor’ and PM10 at 251.

Dwarka Sector 8 witnessed PM2.5 levels at 329, and PM10 was at 282. (IANS)

Previous article
ZSL-Aaranyak facilitates Nepal team experience protection measures in Kaziranga, Manas landscapes
Next article
ECNs add teeth to HEC mitigation efforts in Assam valley
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

BATC: Indian women blank Hong Kong in QF, confirm maiden medal

Shah Alam, Feb 16: Indian women's badminton team on Friday confirmed its first ever medal at Badminton Asia...
NATIONAL

BJP team stopped by Bengal Police from visiting Sandeshkhali

Kolkata, Feb 16:  The six-member central committee of BJP comprising Union Ministers and MPs was stopped by police...
NATIONAL

Countdown for India’s Feb 17 rocket launch to begin at 2.05 pm today

Chennai, Feb 16:  The Indian space agency ISRO will begin the countdown on Friday afternoon for the Saturday...
INTERNATIONAL

I bought Twitter to improve probable civilisational lifespan: Musk

Shillong, February 16: Elon Musk on Friday said that he acquired Twitter (now called X) for $44 billion...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

BATC: Indian women blank Hong Kong in QF, confirm maiden medal

NATIONAL 0
Shah Alam, Feb 16: Indian women's badminton team on...

BJP team stopped by Bengal Police from visiting Sandeshkhali

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Feb 16:  The six-member central committee of BJP...

Countdown for India’s Feb 17 rocket launch to begin at 2.05 pm today

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, Feb 16:  The Indian space agency ISRO will...
Load more

Popular news

BATC: Indian women blank Hong Kong in QF, confirm maiden medal

NATIONAL 0
Shah Alam, Feb 16: Indian women's badminton team on...

BJP team stopped by Bengal Police from visiting Sandeshkhali

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Feb 16:  The six-member central committee of BJP...

Countdown for India’s Feb 17 rocket launch to begin at 2.05 pm today

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, Feb 16:  The Indian space agency ISRO will...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge