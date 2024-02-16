Delhi records 7.3 degrees, AQI ‘very poor’ at several stations

Shillong, February 16: The national capital on Friday recorded a minimum temperature at 7.3 degrees Celsius, four notches below the seasonal average, the India Meteorological (IMD) Department said.

Until last week, the temperature was hovering around 6 degrees, and the minimum temperature was recorded at around 7 or 8.

IMD’s Friday forecast showed that the maximum temperature was likely to hover around 26 degrees, with the minimum at around 7 degrees again.

The weather department said that there will be “mainly clear sky” throughout the day.

Air quality at 9 a.m. at several stations across the city fell under the ‘very poor’ and ‘poor’ categories, unlike last week, when AQI was ‘satisfactory’ and ‘moderate’.

In the Anand Vihar area, at 9 a.m., PM2.5 levels were recorded to be in the ‘very poor’ category, standing at 365 and PM10 reached 340, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Air Quality Index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’; 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’; 101 and 200 ‘moderate’; 201 and 300 ‘poor’; 301 and 400 ‘very poor’; and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport (T3) recorded PM2.5 levels at 254, which is counted as ‘poor’ and PM10 at 251.

Dwarka Sector 8 witnessed PM2.5 levels at 329, and PM10 was at 282. (IANS)