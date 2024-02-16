Friday, February 16, 2024
Jobs in return for land: WGH resident asks Govt to keep word

By: From Our Correspondent

Tura, Feb 16: A resident of Rajabala in West Garo Hills has written to the Director of health Services in Shillong seeking compensation in the form of government jobs, in return for land that was earlier donated by the family for the construction of the Namabila (Kasiabari) PHC under Rajabala in the same district.

According to the petition submitted on Friday, total land measuring 15 bighas belonging to one, Haji Kollimudin (petitioner’s father) and another, Abdus Samad Sarkar was donated in 2005 for the construction of the said PHC. The petition claimed that in return for the donated land, the family was assured of two posts- one each of Grade III and Grade IV during the time.

“This assurance remains unfulfilled till this day. My father who made the donation already passed away in 2020 but the government has miserably failed to keep its assurance as neither the job promised nor compensation has been provided to my family,” Aminul Hoque, the son of the land donor said in his letter.

According to Hoque, a 4th Grade job was earlier offered by the government to his brother, who declined to accept the same in protest considering the huge plot of land donated.

Pointing out that a private land can be acquired by the government only by invoking the land acquisition process, Hoque urged the official to take necessary action and grant the family fair compensation as per the original agreement.

