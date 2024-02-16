Friday, February 16, 2024
Act East Policy has put NE at the centre of India’s development narrative: Assam minister

By: Special Correspondent

Guwahati, Feb 16: Act East Policy Affairs minister Chandra Mohan Patowary on Friday said that the Act East Policy has put Northeast at the centre of India’s development narrative.

“The central government, led by Prime Minister Modi, has taken the region to high growth trajectory with the implementation of the Act East Policy and the Northeast is acting as India’s bridge with ASEAN countries,” Patowary said during the inaugural session of “Act East through Northeast 2.0 – The Round Table Conference on Inter Country Economic Corridor through North East India for Inclusive Growth” here.

The minister said that Assam and Northeast were witnessing rapid development in road infrastructure, regional airways connectivity, railways, waterways and shipping and internet connectivity.

“The Act East Policy has reinvigorated India’s engagement with its eastern neighbours while the country’s relationship with Bangladesh and Bhutan has seen a new era of cooperation in areas of trade, transit and water resources management,” he said in his keynote address.

The roundtable conference, organised by the Act East Policy Affairs department, aims to explore fresh opportunities presented by the Act East Policy for the Northeast region.

It seeks to develop a strategic framework for enhancing economic and cultural connections with Southeast Asian countries, with a focus on bolstering bilateral relations with neighbouring Bangladesh and Bhutan.

The roundtable also serves as a platform for government officials, experts, practitioners and business leaders to explore the potential opportunities arising from the evolving connectivity among Bhutan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Assam.

“The Assam government is committed to harnessing the natural endowments and transforming the state into an economic hub. Our policies are focused on creating a business-friendly environment, facilitating ease of doing business and developing world-class infrastructure to attract domestic and international investors,” he said.

“Sectors such as agriculture, food processing, handicrafts, tourism and information technology are ripe for investment, bolstered by a young, skilled workforce and supportive government policies.,” Patowary stated.

