Friday, February 16, 2024
Kavita Chaudhary of ‘Udaan’ fame dies of cardiac arrest

By: Agencies

Mumbai, Feb 16: Actress Kavita Chaudhary, who is known for playing the role of an IPS officer in the television show ‘Udaan’, passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The actress, who was battling poor health for a long time, passed away in Amritsar. Her last rites were performed on Friday morning.

As per media reports, she breathed her last at Parvati Devi Hospital in Amritsar where she was being treated.

‘Udaan’, which was written and directed by Kavita herself, aired in 1989. The show was based on the life of her sister Kanchan Chaudhary Bhattacharya, who became the second IPS officer after Kiran Bedi.

Kavita inspired a lot of young women as at the time there was very less female representation in the police force. ‘Udaan’ gained immense popularity and made her a household name. The show was re-telecast on Doordarshan during COVID-19 pandemic.

IANS

Previous article
India 3rd largest digitalised country among G20 nations: Report
Next article
HSLC exam paper leak reports ‘fake’, says Assam education minister
