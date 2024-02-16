Friday, February 16, 2024
Technology

Now remix your YouTube music videos in Shorts

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, February 16: In a bid to take on Chinese short-video making platform TikTok, Google-owned YouTube on Thursday said that users can now “remix” their music videos in Shorts.

Last Year, YouTube introduced new remixing tools like Collab and fun effects on Shorts.

“Today, we’re helping you take it to a whole new level with the ability to remix a music video on Shorts, unlocking even more ways to connect and get creative with your favourite artists and their music on YouTube,” the company said in a statement.

This is how you can remix videos in Shorts.

According to the company, directly from the video on YouTube, tap “Remix” to choose from four options to remix: Sound, Green Screen, Cut and Collab.

“Take just the sound from the video and use it in your Short, making a perfect soundtrack for your upcoming trip to Nashville that happens to be this weekend,” said YouTube.

You can create a Short right alongside the video, “so you and your friends can do the choreography side-by-side with the artist”.

You can user the video as the background to your Short, so you can film your real-time reaction to your very first listen.

“On YouTube, you can watch the music video on repeat, check out other Shorts that have been created from the same song by fellow fans, and discover deep catalog cuts from your favourite artists and relive those moments by remixing them as your own,” the company informed.

YouTube Shorts has crossed 50 billion daily views. (IANS)

