Thursday, February 15, 2024
Technology

Russia-based spam accounts not gaining traction on our platforms: Meta

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, February 15: Russia-based spam accounts have grown on Meta platforms in recent years but these are not gaining as much traction or increase in followers as earlier, the company has said.

The social network found a growing number of accounts and pages linked to coordinated inauthentic behaviour (CIB) from Russia, but they’re not gaining as many followers as before.

“Our enforcements against Russian state controlled media led to posting volumes declining by 55 per cent and engagement levels by 94 per cent compared to pre-war levels globally and across languages, according to the latest research by Graphika,” Meta said in a statement.

For covert influence operations, since 2022, “we’ve seen fewer attempts to build complex deceptive personas in favour of thinly-disguised, short-lived fake accounts in an effort to spam the internet, hoping something will ‘stick’.”

Despite these noisy attempts, the company saw a consistent decline in the followings of Russian-origin CIB campaigns.

The main way that CIB networks get through to authentic communities is when they manage to co-opt real people — politicians, journalists or influencers — and tap into their audiences.

“Reputable opinion-makers represent an attractive target and should exercise caution before amplifying information from unverified sources, particularly ahead of major elections,” said the company.

Meta’s latest ‘Adversarial Threat Report’ also mentioned that the company has taken down new CIB networks in China, Myanmar and Ukraine. (IANS)

Tesla Cybertruck owners complaining of rust-related issues on vehicle
