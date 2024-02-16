Over 20 terrorists who took part in Oct 7 massacre arrested in Gaza hospital: IDF

Friday, February 16, 2024
By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, February 16: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Thursday said they will continue to carry out searches at the Nasser Hospital in Gaza’s Khan Younis and have so far apprehended more than 20 terrorists, who took part in the October 7 massacre, media reports said.

Forces from the elite Maglan and Naval Commando Unit also found mortars, grenades and other weaponry belonging to Hamas inside the medical facility, the IDF added as quoted by The Times of Israel report.

In addition, dozens of suspects have been detained for questioning.

IDF troops entered the hospital on Wednesday, saying they had information that hostages had been held there and some bodies may still be at the site.

The Israeli military has said that it will “continue to operate in accordance with international law against the Hamas terror group, which has systematically operated from within hospitals and other civilian infrastructures”. (IANS)

