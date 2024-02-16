Friday, February 16, 2024
U Tirot Sing Syiem statue unveiled IGCC

By: By Our Reporter

Shillong, Feb 16 : In a historic occasion, the commemorative statue of Khasi freedom fighter, U Tirot Sing Syiem was unveiled at the Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre (IGCC) in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Friday.

The commemorative statue was jointly unveiled by Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma and Deputy Chief Minister, Sniawbhalang Dhar in the presence of Arts and Culture Minister, Paul Lyngdoh, Health Minister, Ampareen Lyngdoh, State Planning Board chairman, Metbah Lyngdoh, former UPSC chairperson, David Syiemlieh among a host of other dignitaries.

The thematic murals of the legendary Khasi freedom fighter were also unveiled as part of the Tirot Sing memorial.

The Syiem of Hima Nongkhlaw, Phrester Manick Syiemlieh, Syiem of Hima Bhowal, Kynsaiborlang Syiem along with other traditional heads were present to witness the historic event.

The historic development is the outcome of the collective and collaborative efforts led by the state’s Department of Arts and Culture with support and assistance of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) and the IGCC.

Local artist Raphael Warjri is behind the sculpture of the commemorative statue and murals of the Khasi freedom fighter.

A total amount of Rs 11 lakh had been earmarked by the Arts and Culture department for the commemorative statue.

Warjri informed that it took more than a month to complete the sculpture of the commemorative statue. It may be mentioned that the murals was installed in 2022.

Later in the evening, a cultural programme under the theme “U Syiem Tirot Sing – U Khla Wait Ka Ri Khasi” will be held at Jatiya Natyashala Milanayatan, Bangladesh Shilpakala, Shegun Bagicha in Dhaka.

This programme has been jointly organised by the IGCC, Dhaka, and the Department of Arts and Culture in collaboration with the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy.

Resu GSU raises concern over functioning of EE – WR, NGH
GOI experts will decide on scientific coal mining in Meghalaya: Conrad
