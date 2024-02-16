Umiam bridge will be lifted for repair works on March 15: Mondal

Shillong, Feb 16: Power Minister AT Mondal today informed that the Umiam bridge will be lifted before March 15 for retrofitting work.

He said that the Power department would also apprise the Cabinet Minister about the lifting of the bridge.

According to Mondal, the traffic movement will be stopped for 4-8 hours on the day when the bridge is lifted after which they will install ramp on both sides and only light motor vehicles would be allowed to ply on the bridge for sometime. The Power Minister said that alternative routes are being explored to ensure that traffic movement is not affected when the bridge is lifted even as he added that the PWD has found a way through which a bridge can be constructed on the route that will connect Shillong with Umiam