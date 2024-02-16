Friday, February 16, 2024
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Umiam bridge will be lifted for repair works on March 15: Mondal

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, Feb 16: Power Minister AT Mondal today informed that the Umiam bridge will be lifted before March 15 for retrofitting work.

He said that the Power department would also apprise the Cabinet Minister about the lifting of the bridge.

According to Mondal, the traffic movement will be stopped for 4-8 hours on the day when the bridge is lifted after which they will install ramp on both sides and only light motor vehicles would be allowed to ply on the bridge for sometime. The Power Minister said that alternative routes are being explored to ensure that traffic movement is not affected when the bridge is lifted even as he added that the PWD has found a way through which a bridge can be constructed on the route that will connect Shillong with Umiam

Previous article
Khasi, Garo languages form part of Governor’s address to begin Meghalaya Assembly Budget session
Next article
SC to consider listing PIL seeking CBI probe in Sandeshkhali sexual assault cases
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

HSLC exam paper leak reports ‘fake’, says Assam education minister

Guwahati, Feb 16: Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu has debunked reports of HSLC examination question paper leak in...
NATIONAL

Kavita Chaudhary of ‘Udaan’ fame dies of cardiac arrest

Mumbai, Feb 16: Actress Kavita Chaudhary, who is known for playing the role of an IPS officer in...
NATIONAL

India 3rd largest digitalised country among G20 nations: Report

New Delhi, Feb 16: India now ranks as the third largest digitalised country among the G20 nations after...
Health

Gargling may help ward off ‘bad’ bacteria in diabetes patients

Tokyo, Feb 16:  Gargling with an antiseptic mouthwash may help Type 2 diabetes patients to reduce the numbers...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

HSLC exam paper leak reports ‘fake’, says Assam education minister

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Feb 16: Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu has...

Kavita Chaudhary of ‘Udaan’ fame dies of cardiac arrest

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Feb 16: Actress Kavita Chaudhary, who is known...

India 3rd largest digitalised country among G20 nations: Report

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 16: India now ranks as the...
Load more

Popular news

HSLC exam paper leak reports ‘fake’, says Assam education minister

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Feb 16: Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu has...

Kavita Chaudhary of ‘Udaan’ fame dies of cardiac arrest

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Feb 16: Actress Kavita Chaudhary, who is known...

India 3rd largest digitalised country among G20 nations: Report

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 16: India now ranks as the...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge