SC to consider listing PIL seeking CBI probe in Sandeshkhali sexual assault cases

New Delhi, Feb 16: The Supreme Court on Friday said that it will consider urgent listing of the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a probe by the CBI or a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the alleged sexual assault of women in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali area.

“I will examine this in the afternoon,” a Bench presided over by Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud told advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava, the petitioner-in-person, who sought directions for urgent listing of the PIL.

The plea filed by Srivastava seeks formation of a committee of retired High Court Judges to enquire into the nature of violence against women in the instant case in line with the committee formed by the apex court in cases of atrocities against women in Manipur.

Further, the PIL demands grant of compensation to the victims under the relevant Victim Compensation schemes and deployment of central paramilitary forces for protection of victims and witnesses in the case.

The PIL seeks directions to conduct an expeditious and time-bound trial outside West Bengal in a Fast Track Court situated in Delhi.

A single-judge Bench of the Calcutta High Court on February 13 took suo motu cognisance of the recent developments at Sandeshkhali in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas District.

“I am shocked by the two developments at Sandeshkhali. The first is in relation to the allegations of forceful grabbing of land of the local people. And the second is in relation to the allegation of sexual harassment of local women at gunpoint. So taking a suo motu cognisance in the matter, this court allows hearing in the matter,” said a single-judge Bench of Justice Apurba Sinha Roy of the High Court.

IANS

