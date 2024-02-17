189 years after martyrdom, Tirot Sing stands tall in Dhaka

By Lamphrang Nongspung

DHAKA, Feb 16: The name of legendary Khasi freedom fighter U Tirot Sing Syiem reverberated in Dhaka 189 years after he died in a prison in the Bangladesh capital.

The U Tirot Sing Memorial was inaugurated and his commemorative statue was unveiled at the Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre (IGCC) in Dhaka on Friday. The historic development is expected to promote him as a global hero who went unsung for close to two centuries.

The memorial is an outcome of the collective and collaborative efforts led by Meghalaya’s Department of Arts and Culture with the support and assistance of the Ministry of External Affairs, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), and the IGCC.

The statue was unveiled by Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma, and Deputy Chief Minister, Sniawbhalang Dhar in the presence of Arts and Culture Minister Paul Lyngdoh, Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh, State Planning Board chairman Metbah Lyngdoh, former UPSC chairperson David Syiemlieh, KHADC Executive Member Teibor Pathaw, Opposition leader in the KHADC Titosstarwell Chyne, Commissioner and Secretary FR Kharkongor, and other senior officials among a host of other dignitaries.

The ICCR Library in Dhaka was also renamed U Tirot Sing Library and the thematic murals of the Khasi freedom fighter were unveiled as part of the memorial.

Two animated books on the life of U Tirot Sing Syiem were released on the occasion. Local artist Raphael Warjri sculpted the statue and murals of U Tirot Sing. The Arts and Culture Department sanctioned Rs 11 lakh for the statue.

“It took more than a month to complete the sculpture,” Warjri said, adding that the thematic murals were installed in 2022.

Speaking on the occasion, Verma said the historic event showcased the strong geographical and historical connection between India’s Northeast and Bangladesh.

“Meghalaya is not only an abode of clouds but also home to men of courage and extraordinary vision. One such braveheart was undoubtedly U Tirot Sing Syiem, one of the greatest leaders in our resistance against colonial rule in the early 19th century. Long before the Sepoy Mutiny, he revolted against the expansionist policies of the then East India Company,” he said.

“It was a great honour to be able to give our heartfelt tributes to the brave soul in a city where he died nearly two centuries ago. His life reminds us of the values of courage, conviction, and determination and his supreme inspiration for our national movement in unparalleled ways,” Verma said.

He said the unveiling of the commemorative statue will stand as a testament to U Tirot Sing’s valour and selfless quest for the freedom of his people from colonial oppression.

“It will also be a testimony to the close historical relations between Meghalaya and Bangladesh during the liberation war of Bangladesh where thousands of Mukti Joddhas and refugees took shelter during a very difficult time of our shared history,” he said.

“This commemorative statue will stand for generations to come as a symbol and reminder not only of our history but also of our constant quest for a better future,” he added.

Tynsong said the Meghalaya government remains committed to and consistent in leaving no stone unturned to recognise and immortalise the courage and patriotism of the bravehearts like U Tirot Sing, Pa Togan Sangma, and U Kiang Nangbah.

“The office of the High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh went a step further by generously offering to rename its existing library in Dhaka as the U Tirot Sing Library, for which we are very grateful,” he said.

He said the IGCC team and ICCR have been extremely cooperative and spared no efforts in the last two months to coordinate with the Department of Arts and Culture to ensure a successful and befitting inauguration of the U Tirot Sing Memorial.

Tynsong said the setting up of this memorial would go a long way in strengthening people-to-people contact between Meghalaya and Bangladesh, promoting cultural and academic exchanges.

“We look forward to continuing, promoting, and building on the bilateral relationships between the two countries through the Indian High Commission and especially through this memorial, given the historically close ties between people on both sides of the border and our unchangeable status as neighbours,” he said.

The Syiem of Hima Nongkhlaw, Phrester Manick Syiemlieh, Syiem of Hima Bhowal, Kynsaiborlang Syiem, and other traditional heads were present during the programme.

U Tirot Sing is the state’s first freedom fighter and the undisputed leader of the first tribal resistance movement of the Khasis against the British. As the Syiem (chief) of Nongkhlaw, he led a confederacy of Khasi chiefs and effectively mobilised his fellow citizens in resisting British imperialism over the hills.

He waged a prolonged guerilla war against the British forces from April 1829 to January 1833. He was captured and jailed as a political and state prisoner in Dhaka, where he breathed his last on July 17, 1835.