Conrad hails unveiling of Tirot Sing statue in Bangladesh

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 16: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday informed the Assembly that a statue of Khasi freedom fighter U Tirot Sing had been unveiled in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Friday as a way to honour the contributions of the state and its citizens to the struggle for freedom.

According to the chief minister, the statue’s unveiling in Dhaka is a tribute to U Tirot Sing, a symbol of bravery, hope, and patriotism.

An overjoyed chief minister said, “I would like to officially thank the Bangladeshi government, the country’s Prime Minister, and all the stakeholders who made this possible.”

Sangma emphasised that the unveiling of the statue is not the sole event; rather, it is a recognition of the Meghalaya and its people’s contribution to freedom.

In order to be a part of these historic and memorable moments, he also disclosed that the state team in Dhaka is led by Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, Art and Culture Minister Paul Lyngdoh, Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh, and Chairman of State Planning Board Metbah Lyngdoh.