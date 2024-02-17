Saturday, February 17, 2024
Didn’t report child cruelty by goons as we don’t trust police: Sandeshkhali mother tells WBCPCR

By: Agencies

Kolkata, Feb 17:  A woman in Sandeshkhali whose child was snatched and flung by masked goons in police uniform, told the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) and the media on Saturday, that she didn’t go to the police for help after the incident as she doesn’t trust the local cops.

The WBCPCR woke up a week after the incident only after the District Magistrate got a notice from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), on Friday about the horrific incident in violence-hit Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district.

As the members of the WBCPCR reached Sandeshkhali on Saturday morning, the mother of the child described the horrific experience that she underwent on the night of February 10, when goons came to their residence, snatched the child from her arms and flung her away.

The child’s mother said although those who came to their residence on that night were in police uniform, some of them were wearing slippers instead of shoes worn by the police. “They were all masked,” she said.

When the WBCPCR members asked why she did not file any police complaint immediately after the incident, the mother said that they do not have any faith in the local police.

“We do not trust the local police. We are still very scared. My husband is still staying away from home out of fear of being hounded. I am scared of what will happen after the members of the WBCPCR leave. I have told everything to the commission’s members,” she told media persons present during the interaction.

The member of the visiting WBCPCR team said they became active immediately after getting information about the incident and that they did not know anything about it till now.

On Friday, the NCPCR directed the District Magistrate (DM) of South 24 Parganas District Sharad Kumar Dwivedi to take prompt action in the matter.

In the letter, signed by Dharmendra Bhandari, Principal Private Secretary to the NCPCR Chairperson, the DM has also been asked to arrange for the medical treatment of the child.

He has also been asked to ensure the safety and security of the victim’s family members, besides paying adequate compensation to the family and ensuring their proper rehabilitation and resettlement.

The district administration has also been directed to share an action taken report along with the relevant documents with the commission within the next 48 hours.

IANS

Gen Manoj Pande visits forefront military innovation unit of USA
Judge orders Trump to pay $355 million in New York civil fraud case
