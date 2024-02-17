Exodus in Cong as it is trapped in vicious circle of nepotism, says Modi

JAIPUR/REWARI, Feb 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hit out at the Congress, saying that everyone is leaving the party as it is trapped in the vicious circle of nepotism and dynastic politics.

He said the Congress’ sole agenda is to “oppose Modi” and the party does the opposite of what he does, even if it leads to a loss for the country.

The prime minister was virtually addressing an event, ‘Viksit Bharat, Viksit Rajasthan’, in Jaipur. He also laid the foundation stones of projects worth about Rs 17,000 crore and inaugurated various development works.

“The Congress has only one agenda — oppose Modi. They spread such things against Modi which can divide society. This is what happens to a party when it gets trapped in the vicious cycle of dynastic politics. Today, everyone is leaving the Congress and only one family is seen there,” Modi said.

A big problem with the Congress is that it lacks the farsightedness to frame positive policies. Neither can the Congress foresee the future nor does it have any road map for it, he said.

“When Modi fulfils his guarantees, some people lose sleep. You are looking at the situation of the Congress, you have recently taught a lesson to the Congress but it does not accept it,” he said, referring to the Rajasthan assembly election results.

Modi said the more someone abuses him, the more the Congress embraces him.

“They do not even take the name of ‘Viksit Bharat’ because Modi is working for it, they avoid ‘Make in India’ because Modi promotes it, they do not speak about ‘Vocal for Local’ because Modi insists on it.

“When India became the fifth-largest economic power, the whole country was happy but the Congress people were not happy. When Modi says that India will become number three in the world in the next term, the whole country is filled with confidence but the Congress people find disappointment in this too,” he said.

Whatever Modi says and does, the prime minister said, the Congress says and does the opposite, “even if it means a huge loss for the country”.

Such politics does not inspire young India at all, he said.

During the Congress era, Modi said, the entire country faced darkness due to the shortage of electricity. Modi said the situation has completely changed today and India has become one of the leading countries in the world in terms of generating electricity from solar energy. During the Congress rule 10 years ago, people used to discuss big scams and terrorist attacks and were worried about their lives and jobs. However, people are dreaming big today, he said.

Referring to his recent visit to the UAE, the prime minister said he met the top leaders of the country and Qatar who were surprised by the progress taking place in India. Modi said ‘Viksit Bharat’ is not just words or a sentiment. It is a campaign to enrich every family, eradicate poverty, generate employment and create modern facilities in the country.

Fast development of important facilities like rail, road, electricity and water is necessary for growth, he underlined.

Congress has opened all its morchas against me: PM Modi in Rewari

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flayed the Congress on Friday over its stand on the Ram temple in Ayodhya and Article 370, and said the opposition party has opened all its “morchas” against him ahead of the Lok Sabha polls but the people are acting as his “suraksha kavach”.

Addressing a public gathering after he laid the foundation of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and inaugurated and laid foundation of several projects in Rewari in Haryana worth Rs 9,770 crore, the prime minister said India has touched new heights in the world today and that it has been possible because of people’s blessings.

He asserted that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will win more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha polls, due in April-May.

Modi flayed the Congress over its stand on the Ram temple in Ayodhya, saying those who used to call Lord Ram imaginary and did not want a temple to be constructed are also chanting ‘Jai Siya Ram’ now.

The Congress is trapped in love for one family and in Haryana too the situation is same. The party is going through its worst phase, he said.

Their leader is not able to handle a start-up, so how can they dream of running the country, he asked.

The Congress’ situation is such that their senior leaders are leaving the party one after another, he said.

Those who had talked of joining hands with them are also running away now, he said, referring to the opposition INDIA bloc partners.

The situation today is such that the Congress does not even have workers left. Where they are in power, they are unable to handle the government. (PTI)