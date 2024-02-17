Saturday, February 17, 2024
I will personally invite Bajrang, Vinesh, Sakshi for trials: WFI chief

New Delhi, Feb 16: WFI President Sanjay Singh on Friday assured that the protesting wrestlers’ trio of Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik would not face any discrimination and he would personally approach them for appearance in the Olympic Qualifiers trials, which will be held in Maharashtra.
World governing body UWW had lifted the provisional suspension imposed on the WFI with a rider that no wrestler should face discrimination.
Punia, Phogat and Malik had led a protest against former WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who they have accused of sexual exploitation of women wrestlers. The elite wresters are also against Sanjay Singh’s election as WFI chief, saying that he is a Brij Bhushan loyalist and his election is a threat to women wrestlers.
“We have started planning to take Indian wrestling forward. We will soon organise trials for the Olympic Qualifying events in Maharashtra. The state has good infrastructure. I will ask Bajrang, Vinesh and Sakshi to forget everything and start preparing for trials and win medals for the country,” Sanjay Singh said.
Malik and Punia have even threatened to restart their protest, saying a federation led by Sanjay Singh is not acceptable. They have even written to the UWW seeking help.
“I will send all three wrestlers emails, whatsapp message and, if need be, I will call them. I will even ask Sakshi to reconsider her decision to retire and give it one more shot to win an Olympic medal. They will not face any discrimination,” he added.
So far, India have locked Paris Olympics quota in women’s 53kg category through Antim Panghal.
Indians can qualify in 17 more weight categories across men’s freestyle, Greco-Roman and women’s wrestling.
The wrestlers have two final chances to earn qualification through Asian Qualifying event in Bishkek from April 19-21 and World Qualifier in Istanbul from May 9-12.
National camps may move to new venues
The WFI President also hinted that the national camp for both men and women could be moved to new venue.
Earlier, SAI centres in Sonepat (men) and Lucknow (women) were the venues for the camps. (PTI)

India's Ayhika, Sreeja stun top ranked Chinese paddlers
Meghalaya take on Hyderabad
Related articles

SPORTS

Ishan Kishan skips Ranji again

Jamshedpur, Feb 16: Ishan Kishan’s absence from Ranji Trophy continued as the wicketkeeper-batter, who plays domestic cricket for...
SPORTS

Nongkesh United defeat Masonic CC in first division

Shillong, Feb 16: In the pulsating action of the Shillong Cricket League’s various divisions, thrilling finals unfolded, showcasing...
SPORTS

Lawsohtun SC emerge triumphant

SSA 1st Division Football Shillong, Feb 16: In a thrilling encounter at the SSA Ground, fans witnessed an intense...
NATIONAL

Exodus in Cong as it is trapped in vicious circle of nepotism, says Modi

JAIPUR/REWARI, Feb 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hit out at the Congress, saying that everyone is...

