Saturday, February 17, 2024
Ri Bhoi police officer dies in road accident in Gurugram

By: From Our Correspondent

Nongpoh, Feb 17: A police officer (UBSI) from Ri Bhoi district of Meghalaya Amit Sinha, who was on an official visit to Delhi, died in a road accident in Gurugram in Haryana at around 3-30 am today. He was associated with Crime Branch of Meghalaya police.

His friend, Digvijay Singh, who was driving the vehicle, sustained multiple injuries.

According to the filed FIR, the two had ventured to Sector 58, Gurugram, for a meal and were returning to their accommodation in Sector 50 Gurugram around 3:30 am. Their Mercedes, bearing registration number HR 25 DG 3865, was struck from behind by an unidentified vehicle near Sanar International Hospital. The collision caused their vehicle to lose balance and crash into a divider, resulting in injuries to both occupants.

Eyewitnesses promptly assisted in removing Sinha and Singh from their vehicle, transporting them to Sanar International Hospital. Regrettably, Amit Sinha was pronounced dead by the attending doctor, while Digvijay Singh, who sustained multiple injuries, is currently undergoing treatment.

In response to the incident, a police team from Ri Bhoi swiftly departed for New Delhi to conduct a comprehensive investigation. Additionally, efforts are underway to bring the body of Amit Sinha to his home at Dakhingaon in Guwahati of Assam.

It is noteworthy that Amit Sinha had previously served as the in-charge of Khapmara PIC and Byrnihat Police Outpost before his transfer to the Crime Branch of Ri Bhoi Police.

India’s fresh fruit exports surge 29 per cent, footprint spreads to 111 countries
