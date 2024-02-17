Saturday, February 17, 2024
Spy cam among others gadgets found in Assam’s Dibrugarh jail where pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh is lodged

By: Agencies

Guwahati, Feb 17:  Assam Police on Saturday said that they have found multiple electronic gadgets from the cells of National Security Act (NSA) detainees at Dibrugarh Central Jail.

Ten members of the radical group “Waris Punjab De” (WPD), a pro-Khalistani organisation, including its leader Amritpal Singh and one of his uncles, have been lodged in Dibrugarh central jail.

Since March 19 of last year, they have been kept in the jail after being apprehended from several locations in Punjab during an operation against the disbanded group.

Director General of Police GP Singh said that the jail staff searched the premises after receiving information about unauthorised activity.

A smartphone with a SIM card, a keypad phone, a TV remote with a keyboard, pen drives, Bluetooth headphones, speakers, and a spy-cam pen were among the technological gadgets that were seized during the search.

Taking to his X handle, Singh wrote, “Source of these unauthorised articles and mode of induction is being ascertained. Further lawful action is being taken and steps being taken to prevent recurrence.”

However, the Assam top cop did not mention Amritpal Singh or name of WPD in his post.

Since the radical outfit members from Punjab were lodged at Dibrugarh Central Jail, a multi-tier security setup had been put in place, with new CCTV cameras being installed and malfunctioning ones were either fixed or replaced.

IANS

TMC MDC demands release of employee salaries, seeks resignation of CEM in case dues not cleared
