Swift donates $100K to family of woman killed at Chiefs victory parade shooting

Singer Taylor Swift has made donations on a charity page totaling $100,000 early Friday morning after Lisa Lopez-Galvan was killed in a mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory parade.

The victim’s family had setup a GoFundMe page.

The “Elizabeth Lopez-Galvan Memorial” page was set up Thursday afternoon, with a goal of raising $75,000 for the family of the 44-year-old shooting victim. Around 1,300 people had made donations when Swift pushed the total beyond the goal in the wee hours of Friday morning, first making a donation of $50,000 and then making a second donation in the same amount eight minutes later, reports variety.com.

“Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift,” wrote the singer.

While that counted as in the middle of the night in U.S. time zones, it was early evening for where Swift is in the world at present, in Melbourne, Australia, where she is playing the first night of a three-night engagement there, after traveling halfway around the world to resume her tour after attending the Super Bowl.

The donations were made around showtime in Australia. Swift’s representative confirmed that the donations by the singer appearing on the page were legit. “This fund has been set up to benefit the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan,” reads the GoFundMe page’s text.

“Lisa was celebrating the Chiefs’ Super Bowl Victory parade when senselessly killed. She is survived by two children and her husband of 22 years.. We ask that you continue to keep her family in your prayers as we grieve the loss of her life.

This fund will help provide vital financial support to her family as they process this unthinkable tragedy. (IANS)03