Crime Update

Sunday, February 18, 2024
By: By Our Reporter

Stolen
Gyan Bahadur Gurung complained that on February 1, miscreants broke into his residence at AG Quarter, Motinagar, Lumpyngngad, and stole one LPG cylinder, etc. Meanwhile, Situ Ram Das of the same locality lodged a complaint that on the evening of February 4, miscreants broke into his residence and stole one LPG cylinder.

Missing
Babyka B Marak lodged a complaint that on January 24, her scooter (ML-08G-4692) was found missing from Akonggre, Tura.
Prosen K Marak lodged a complaint that on February 6, his vehicle (AS-01X-9187) was found missing from the roadside at Chitoktak under Tura PS.

Theft
Sengman A Sangma complained that on the morning of January 31, miscreants his motorcycle (ML-08H-0262) was stolen from Tetengkol, Tura.

Robbery
Alinash Ch Marak lodged a complaint that on the night of February 4, miscreants stole sixteen batteries valued at around Rs 3.68 lakh from Rangsakona Deficit Secondary School in South West Garo Hills.
EE (PHE) and Member Secretary of DWSM, South West Garo hillslodged a complaint that on the night of February 1, miscreants stole power line cables from Konapara, Gangikona.

