MEGHALAYA

Traditional heads participate in legal awareness workshop

By: By Our Reporter

From Our Correspondent

TURA, Feb 17: A one-day workshop titled “Legal Awareness on Women and Child Rights and Child Labour” took place at the Social Mobilisation and Learning Centre (SMELC), Dakopgre, on Saturday.
The event, organised in collaboration with the district administration of West Garo Hills, Tura, and the Meghalaya Administrative Training Institute (MATI) Shillong, was sponsored by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) Government of India.
The workshop aimed to highlight the importance of legal rights for women and children, as well as the significant role of Nokmas in upholding these rights within their communities. President of the Council of Nokmas, Skylance G Momin, emphasised the role of women in society and stressed the need for their recognition and appreciation. He also addressed the issue of child rights and urged for the prevention of child labour highlighting the existence of stringent laws against violators. Momin also mentioned the availability of radio and television broadcasts focusing on legal rights related to women and children.
During the technical sessions, various topics were covered including gender as a social construct, domestic violence, child rights, and government policies and programs for disadvantaged sections of society. Speakers included Ivyreen Warjri from MATI Shillong, I Ryngksai from North East Network, and District Child Protection Officer Dency Marak. Rania K Marak, Chief Legal Aid Defence Counsel, DLSA, Tura, highlighted the role of the judiciary in protecting women’s and children’s rights.
Adviser to the Council of Nokmas, Daniel Ingty, General Secretary of Nokma Council, Tura, and Nokma Nogorpara Danny Marak, Executive Member of the Council of Nokmas, also addressed the inaugural session.

