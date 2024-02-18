Sunday, February 18, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Externally-aided projects amount to Rs 7,500 crore

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 17: The state government is implementing multiple externally-aided projects cumulatively worth about Rs 7,500 crore, while an additional Rs 4,000 crore worth of projects are at the design stage.
These projects are funded by multilateral agencies like the World Bank, International Fund for Agricultural Development, New Development Bank, Japan International Cooperation Agency and Asian Development Bank.
The government is obtaining funding from Special Assistance to States for Capital Assistance Investment for completion of ongoing capital works and taking up newer capital projects.
A total amount of Rs 1,049 crore was released to Meghalaya in the last financial year, while Rs 2,062 crore has been earmarked under the schemes in the current financial year for the state.
The government is leveraging funding support from the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) under the PM-DevINE, NESIDS (Roads) and NESIDS (OTRI) programmes.
Important infrastructure projects like the construction of four-lane road at New Shillong Township and the Tura Combined Water Supply Scheme are being taken up under these schemes.
Recently, CM-ELEVATE programme was launched with the aim to empower 20,000 entrepreneurs by 2026. It offers financial aid of 35-75% of total cost for projects in horticulture, logistics, animal husbandry, textiles, sericulture, tourism, entertainment, and wellbeing sectors. The programme has already received almost 30,000 applications.

Did U Tirot Sing die in comfort of ‘bungalow’?
Plan to make mobility in Shillong, Tura affordable
