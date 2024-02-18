Sunday, February 18, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Plan to make mobility in Shillong, Tura affordable

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 17: A comprehensive plan is on cards to provide seamless, sustainable and affordable mobility for Shillong and Tura.
As part of this effort, the state is repurposing the government land for building parking spaces, pathways and improving road geometrics. Work on upgrade of the Umkhrah riverfront and Ward’s Lake in Shillong is under progress.
In New Shillong Township, there are two phases — an Administrative City at Mawdiangdiang and a Knowledge City at Mawkhanu. While progress is being made in governance infrastructure in the administrative city, the Knowledge City at Mawkhanu is in the ideation stage.
As part of a comprehensive connectivity plan for New Shillong, three roads connecting New Shillong, Shillong city and the Shillong Bypass are being built. Similar plans are being developed for Tura and Jowai.
Moreover, to make urban initiatives socially inclusive, the government has also notified the Street Vendors Scheme which will systematically regulate street vending and protect the livelihoods of more than 1,200 street side traders in Shillong.
The ‘My City Campaign’ has been launched to ensure community participation in urban beautification projects.

Previous article
Externally-aided projects amount to Rs 7,500 crore
Next article
EJH DC rules out fresh coal mine mishap
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

LS polls: Divisions in Opp wide open

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 17: The decision of Trinamool Congress (TMC) to contest from the Tura seat in...
MEGHALAYA

Speculation over Opp MLAs joining BJP

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 17: In keeping with the trend in many parts of the country, grapevines here...
MEGHALAYA

IT Policy: Govt eyes Rs 750-cr investment

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 17: The state government intends to attract an investment of Rs 750 crore through...
MEGHALAYA

EJH DC rules out fresh coal mine mishap

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 17: Soon after reports of a fresh coal mine tragedy in East Jaintia Hills,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

LS polls: Divisions in Opp wide open

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 17: The decision of Trinamool...

Speculation over Opp MLAs joining BJP

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 17: In keeping with the...

IT Policy: Govt eyes Rs 750-cr investment

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 17: The state government intends...
Load more

Popular news

LS polls: Divisions in Opp wide open

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 17: The decision of Trinamool...

Speculation over Opp MLAs joining BJP

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 17: In keeping with the...

IT Policy: Govt eyes Rs 750-cr investment

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 17: The state government intends...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge