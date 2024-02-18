Plan to make mobility in Shillong, Tura affordable

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 17: A comprehensive plan is on cards to provide seamless, sustainable and affordable mobility for Shillong and Tura.

As part of this effort, the state is repurposing the government land for building parking spaces, pathways and improving road geometrics. Work on upgrade of the Umkhrah riverfront and Ward’s Lake in Shillong is under progress.

In New Shillong Township, there are two phases — an Administrative City at Mawdiangdiang and a Knowledge City at Mawkhanu. While progress is being made in governance infrastructure in the administrative city, the Knowledge City at Mawkhanu is in the ideation stage.

As part of a comprehensive connectivity plan for New Shillong, three roads connecting New Shillong, Shillong city and the Shillong Bypass are being built. Similar plans are being developed for Tura and Jowai.

Moreover, to make urban initiatives socially inclusive, the government has also notified the Street Vendors Scheme which will systematically regulate street vending and protect the livelihoods of more than 1,200 street side traders in Shillong.

The ‘My City Campaign’ has been launched to ensure community participation in urban beautification projects.