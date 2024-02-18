M’laya post 300-plus on Day 1

Meg vs hyderabad Ranji Trophy

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Feb 17: On Saturday, in the Ranji Trophy Plate Group final at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Meghalaya showcased a commendable performance with the bat, tallying a total of 304 runs all out in their first innings against Hyderabad.

After the conclusion of the day’s play, Hyderabad found themselves at 25/2, trailing by a significant margin of 279 runs.

Winning the toss in this historic final, Meghalaya opted to bat first. Raj Biswa emerged as the top scorer, delivering an impressive 64 runs, while Akash Kumar Choudhury remained unbeaten with a solid half-century, scoring 50 runs.

The batting lineup displayed a collective effort, with contributions coming from various players, as Meghalaya sought to make a mark against a formidable opponent. Raj’s brisk innings saw him accumulate runs from just 48 deliveries, including nine boundaries and three sixes. He found a dependable partner in Arien Bonchang Sangma, with whom he shared an 81-run opening partnership.

Further down the order, Swarajeet Das contributed 31 runs at No. 3, while Kishan Lyngdoh (29), Jaskirat Singh Sachdeva (46), and Dippu Sangma (42) added valuable runs to the team’s total. Although Jaskirat and Dippu built a promising partnership of 87 runs for the seventh wicket, they were both dismissed before reaching their individual half-centuries.

In contrast, Akash’s innings was characterized by aggressive strokeplay, as he dispatched the Hyderabad bowlers for four fours and four sixes in his brisk 57-ball knock. Notably, he achieved his maiden Ranji fifty just before running out of partners, with Tanay Thyagarajan of Hyderabad claiming the final wicket to finish with figures of 5/103.

With only 8 overs remaining in the day’s play, Hyderabad faced a challenging task and suffered two setbacks with the loss of early wickets, both falling prey to Chengkam Sangma, who opened the bowling in his second Ranji match of the season. Sangma concluded the day with figures of 2/9 in 3 overs, setting the stage for Meghalaya to capitalize on their strong start and further unsettle Hyderabad with the new ball on the following morning.

As the first day of the Ranji Trophy Plate Group final drew to a close, Meghalaya showcased resilience and determination, setting the stage for an enthralling contest ahead. With a formidable total of 304 runs on the board, Meghalaya’s batsmen displayed both skill and tenacity against Hyderabad’s bowling attack. However, as the match progresses into subsequent days, the spotlight will undoubtedly shift to Hyderabad’s response.