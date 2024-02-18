One-year-old rape victim remains critical in UP hospital

Lucknow, Feb 18 : The one-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped by a 50-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district on February 17 continued to be in a critical condition in a hospital in Lucknow, said officials on Sunday.

The incident took place in the Nanpara police station area, Superintendent of Police (SP) Vrinda Shukla told the media.

As soon as information was received about the incident, a case was registered against the accused under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the officer said.

The accused has been arrested and is being interrogated, the SP said.

The girl was first taken to the district hospital for treatment from where she was brought to Lucknow for a thorough examination and treatment by paediatricians. Doctors attending on the girl said that her condition remained critical due to excessive bleeding.

Further details were awaited. (IANS)