Sunday, February 18, 2024
NATIONAL

Ramayana fervour pervades annual flower show in Lucknow

By: Agencies

Lucknow, Feb 18 :The Ramayana fervour was visible at the annual fruits and flower show being held at the Raj Bhawan in Lucknow.

Statues of Lord Ram, Sita and Lakshman, crafted from vibrant flowers are the major attractions at the ongoing three-day flower show.

Pivotal moments from the Ramayana have been recreated with blooms. For instance, Lord Hanuman presenting Ram’s ring to Sita in Ashok Vatika and characters like Jamvant and Jatayu are the major attractions.

The show also boasts a unique floral map of India depicting the Ram temple, the Ram darbar, and religious symbols like the Swastika, Om, and Urdhva Pundra (Vishnu Tilak).

These stunning floral sculptures stand tall amidst diverse flowering plants such as dahlias, roses, petunias, and marigolds. Children and youths captivated by the spectacle, are seen clicking photos, videos and selfies for their social media accounts.

Beyond the sculptures, the exhibition showcases a diverse array of flowers, fruits, and vegetables. From an abundance of rose varieties in various shapes and sizes to flourishing cacti, sweet limes, oversized ash gourds and cauliflowers, and even life-size vegetable bouquets, the display offers something for everyone.(IANS)

One-year-old rape victim remains critical in UP hospital
