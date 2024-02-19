Monday, February 19, 2024
INTERNATIONAL

British police slammed for sharing details about Indian-origin teen, others on WhatsApp

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, February 19: Families have slammed the British Police after it emerged during a misconduct hearing that they shared details about the victims of the 2023 Nottingham murders, which included an Indian-origin teen, on a WhatsApp group.

British-Indian Grace O’Malley-Kumar, fellow student Barnaby Webber, both aged 19, and 65-year-old school caretaker Ian Coates were stabbed to death by Valdo Calocane near the University of Nottingham on June 13, 2023.

A message by an unnamed police officer shared details about the injuries suffered by the three victims on the encrypted platform, The Sun reported on Monday.

Following this, police constable Matthew Gell passed on the “distasteful” message to his wife and a friend, the misconduct tribunal heard recently.

“What an abhorrent way to conduct an investigation,” Webber’s mother was quoted as saying in the London-based daily.

“To learn there has been internal needless voyeurism on our loved ones is unforgivable.”

Calling it “shocking”, the tribunal reportedly gave a final written warning to the cops.

Last week, the family of O’Malley-Kumar was shocked to learn that their daughter’s body was tested for drugs and alcohol but killer Calocane, identified as a paranoid schizophrenic, was not subjected to similar tests.

In January, an independent review was ordered into prosecutors’ decision to accept the manslaughter pleas of a 32-year-old Calocane based on diminished responsibility, which meant that he will not be tried for murder. Calocane has been detained in Ashworth secure hospital since January.

Calling for a public inquiry into the case, the families have also met Prime Minister Rishi Sunak who promised them that “we will get the answers”. (IANS)

Previous article
World Watch
spot_img

Related articles

Technology

AI will create more jobs than it destroys: IBM India

Shillong, February 19: As generative artificial intelligence (AI) begins to threaten certain jobs, Sandip Patel, Managing Director, IBM...
News Alert

Jammu-Srinagar NH Update: Landslide blocks highway, traffic halted

Shillong, February 19: Incessant rainfall triggered landslide in the Banihal area of Srinagar-Jammu national highway on Monday after...
News Alert

Farmers protest: Government unveils 5-year plan in talks with farmer groups

Shillong, February 19: During the fourth round of negotiations with protesting farmer groups, the central government has introduced a...
News Alert

Six UP varsities secure Rs 100 cr each funding under PM-USHA

Shillong, February 19: Uttar Pradesh has secured Rs 740 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA)...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

AI will create more jobs than it destroys: IBM India

Technology 0
Shillong, February 19: As generative artificial intelligence (AI) begins...

Jammu-Srinagar NH Update: Landslide blocks highway, traffic halted

News Alert 0
Shillong, February 19: Incessant rainfall triggered landslide in the...

Farmers protest: Government unveils 5-year plan in talks with farmer groups

News Alert 0
Shillong, February 19: During the fourth round of negotiations with...
Load more

Popular news

AI will create more jobs than it destroys: IBM India

Technology 0
Shillong, February 19: As generative artificial intelligence (AI) begins...

Jammu-Srinagar NH Update: Landslide blocks highway, traffic halted

News Alert 0
Shillong, February 19: Incessant rainfall triggered landslide in the...

Farmers protest: Government unveils 5-year plan in talks with farmer groups

News Alert 0
Shillong, February 19: During the fourth round of negotiations with...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge