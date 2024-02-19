Monday, February 19, 2024
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

IDF closing in on Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in Gaza

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
Tel Aviv, Feb 19: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is closing in on Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, widely believed to be the mastermind behind October 7 massacre in southern Israel, leading to the death of 1,200 people and kidnapping of 250 people.

Sources in Israel defense ministry told IANS that they have inputs of Sinwar and that he was on the run with his family in the tunnel network of Hamas and is surrounded by hostages from Israel. Sinwar has made the hostages surround him to prevent any attack from the Israel army.

On Sunday night, Israel defense minister Yoav Gallant said that Hamas leadership is looking for a replacement to Sinwar and that the external leadership of Hamas are clueless on the whereabouts of Sinwar and Mohammed Deif, the military commander of Hamas who pulled the strings of the October 7 massacre.

Israel’s army has also recently released photographs of Sinwar along with his family in one of the tunnel networks of the terror group.

Hebrew media have reported that either Sinwar is captured by the IDF or the military is closing on him.

A retired Major General of Mossad also told IANS that the IDF was closing in on Yahya Sinwar. It may be recalled that a few days before the spokesperson of IDF, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari announced that IDF would catch Sinwar dead or alive, Yoav Gallant had publicly called for the assassination of Sinwar.

Meanwhile, the Khan Younis brigade of Hamas, which is one of its most powerful units, has already lost the war and 200 men in the brigade have surrendered to the IDF.

Previous article
Excise policy scam: Kejriwal skips 6th ED summons
Next article
Bumrah to be rested for fourth Test against England: Report
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

IDF closing in on Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in Gaza

Shillong, February 19: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is closing in on Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, widely believed...
Business

Crypto exchange FixedFloat confirms hack, loses $26 mn in Bitcoin, Ether

Shillong, February 19: Decentralised crypto exchange FixedFloat has confirmed a hack that resulted in the theft of Bitcoin...
Politics

LS elections: AIADMK to release manifesto soon after reaching out to voters across TN

Shillong, February 19: The AIADMK will soon be releasing its manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections after...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Rakul, Jackky to have ‘gluten free, sugar free’ treats for their wedding feast

Shillong, February 19: Star couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have kept healthy eating in mind for...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

IDF closing in on Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in Gaza

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, February 19: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is...

Crypto exchange FixedFloat confirms hack, loses $26 mn in Bitcoin, Ether

Business 0
Shillong, February 19: Decentralised crypto exchange FixedFloat has confirmed...

LS elections: AIADMK to release manifesto soon after reaching out to voters across TN

Politics 0
Shillong, February 19: The AIADMK will soon be releasing...
Load more

Popular news

IDF closing in on Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in Gaza

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, February 19: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is...

Crypto exchange FixedFloat confirms hack, loses $26 mn in Bitcoin, Ether

Business 0
Shillong, February 19: Decentralised crypto exchange FixedFloat has confirmed...

LS elections: AIADMK to release manifesto soon after reaching out to voters across TN

Politics 0
Shillong, February 19: The AIADMK will soon be releasing...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge