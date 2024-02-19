Monday, February 19, 2024
SPORTS

England need not change method: Stokes

By: Agencies

London, Feb 18: Captain Ben Stokes says England do not need to change their method despite crumbling to a 434-run defeat by India in the third Test in Rajkot.
England lost eight wickets for 95 runs in their first innings, then were bowled out for 122 in their second.
“Our batting line-up is full of international-class players, we give them the freedom to play what’s in front of them,” said Stokes.“It’s disappointing, but we’ll leave it behind us and move on to the next one.” Under Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum, England had won 14 of their previous 20 Tests, often thanks to their aggressive, swashbuckling batting.But they unravelled in Rajkot, wasting an excellent opportunity and allowing India to go 2-1 up in the series.On the third morning, they had reached 224-2 in reply to India’s 445. Thenafter, England fell apart, their collapse sparked by Joe Root being caught at second slip trying to reverse scoop pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah. (Agencies)

