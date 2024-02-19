Ashwin rejoins squad on fourth day

Rajkot, Feb 18: Senior India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was back in action during the post-tea session on the fourth day of the third Test against England after he was forced to leave for Chennai to attend to his ailing mother.

Ashwin had left for Chennai hours after reaching the coveted milestone of 500 Test wickets on the second day of the match.Ashwin did not incur any ‘Penalty time’ for his absence as per the ICC’s Playing Conditions. (PTI)