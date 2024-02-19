Farmers protest: Government unveils 5-year plan in talks with farmer groups

Shillong, February 19: During the fourth round of negotiations with protesting farmer groups, the central government has introduced a comprehensive five-year plan aimed at acquiring pulses, maize, and cotton crops through government agencies at minimum support prices (MSP).

As per India Today, the proposal, presented by a panel consisting of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister Arjun Munda, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, reflects innovative thinking. Describing the discussions as “positive,” Goyal acknowledged various concerns raised by farmers’ leaders.

Leaders of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha announced their intention to discuss the Centre’s proposal within their forums on February 19-20. They plan to seek expert opinions before reaching a decision, leading to the temporary suspension of the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march in light of this breakthrough.

The government’s proposal outlines a five-year plan for procuring essential crops through government agencies at MSP. Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal proposed a solution involving cooperative societies like NAFED entering into five-year contracts with farmers, ensuring MSP purchases without quantity limitations.

Goyal emphasized the plan’s focus on diversification into pulses, cotton, and maize, assuring MSP without quantity restrictions. He highlighted the potential benefits for Punjab’s farming, groundwater improvement, and the prevention of land degradation.

The Union Minister acknowledged that certain policy matters discussed require broader representation and cannot be immediately finalized. He assured ongoing discussions, considering the upcoming elections and the necessity for comprehensive policy solutions.

In response to the government’s proposal, farmer leaders have chosen to temporarily halt the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march. This decision allows them a two-day window to thoroughly review the new MSP plan before determining their subsequent actions. Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher stated, “We will deliberate in our forums on February 19-20, seek expert opinions, and decide accordingly.”