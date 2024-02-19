Monday, February 19, 2024
Six UP varsities secure Rs 100 cr each funding under PM-USHA

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, February 19: Uttar Pradesh has secured Rs 740 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA) programme, the highest amount in the country, with six universities receiving Rs 100 crore each for the development of these institutions as multi-disciplinary education and research universities (MERUs).

A sum of Rs 140 crore has been distributed among eight other universities in the state for renovating dilapidated buildings.

The six UP universities to get Rs 100 crore each under the programme are the University of Lucknow, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Awadh University in Ayodhya, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilhand University in Bareilly, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University in Gorakhpur, Bundelkhand University in Jhansi and Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut.

Similarly, out of the 52 universities identified nationwide under the strengthening of universities initiative, grants were allocated to eight universities in Uttar Pradesh.

Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar University, Agra, Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University, Kanpur, Maa Shakumbhari University, Saharanpur, and Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth, Varanasi, each received a grant of Rs 20 crore.

Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, Jaunpur, received Rs 19.9 crore, while Prof Rajendra Singh (Rajju Brother) University in Prayagraj, also got Rs 19.9 crore.

Jananayak Chandrashekhar University, Ballia, and Siddharth University Kapilvastu have received Rs 13.38 crore and Rs 6.53 crore, respectively.

University of Lucknow, in a communication, said that this financial boost, made possible through the PM-USHA initiative, would help the university to enhance its academic infrastructure, research capabilities, and overall educational ecosystem.

“The funds will be utilised to upgrade laboratories, modernise classrooms, foster innovation hubs, and promote interdisciplinary research,” said LU vice-chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai.

This funding will play a pivotal role in elevating the University of Lucknow to new heights of excellence. It will not only benefit our current students and faculty but also contribute to the nation’s knowledge landscape,” he said.

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University too has been selected for a Rs 100 crore merit-based grant under PM-USHA scheme.

Prof Poonam Tandon, DDU vice-chancellor said, “The funding will be utilised to develop the university as a Multi-Disciplinary Education and Research University (MERU) in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP).” (IANS)

