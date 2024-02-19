Gauhati HC impleads Assam social justice department

Guwahati, Feb 19: The Gauhati High Court has impleaded and issued a notice to the Assam social justice and empowerment department as a party respondent in a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by the Assam Transgender Association seeking equitable opportunities for transgender persons in recruitment processes of the Assam Police.

The writ petition in the form of public interest litigation filed on behalf of the Assam Transgender Association sought a direction to the respondents – Assam police department – to republish and amend the advertisement in question with the further prayer that the respondents be directed to formulate a suitable criteria and options in the physical and medical tests, etc., for recruitment of transgender persons in the state police force.

It was further prayed that the Assam police department be directed to formulate various important policies in the future for empowering the transgender people in the state.

“However, we feel that for the purpose of addressing the issues raised by the petitioners in this writ petition, the response of the state government through the respective department is necessary,” a division bench of the High Court observed.

The court further noted that state of Assam through the director general of police was already a party.

“Hence, we deem it appropriate to implead the social justice and empowerment department, Assam through its secretary as party respondent number 4 in this writ petition,” the bench observed.

Accordingly, the court issued a notice to the social justice and empowerment department, Assam, through its secretary and directed the department to file its response within a period of six weeks.

Notably, the principal demand of the petitioners revolved around the revision of recruitment advertisements by the Assam Police, seeking amendments that reflect inclusivity and fairness towards transgender people.