Guv’s address skipped vital issues: Mukul

SHILLONG, Feb 18: The Opposition TMC has expressed reservations against Governor Phagu Chauhan’s address in the Assembly on Friday for ignoring key issues afflicting the state.

TMC Parliamentary Party leader Mukul Sangma on Sunday said the Governor’s address did not have any space for the concerns over the law-and-order situation and influx which is a reflection of the priorities of the state government.

He said that the amendment to the motion of thanks on the Governor’s address will reflect all that was missed in the address. Sangma said the party will be raising these matters in the House.

He pointed out that effective laws enacted to deal with the issue of influx like the MRSSA have been kept in coal storage by the government.

He said another major issue that was left out was the growing unemployment in the state and the market manipulation affecting the state’s farmers.

He cited that a kilogram of chicken costs around Rs 125 in the bordering towns of Assam, while in Meghalaya it costs around Rs 300.

“This government is subjecting the common man to situations where they are spending more than what they earn because of market manipulation…please see the price of chicken in Goalpara and Mankachar in Assam.

Sangma also spoke about the government’s flip-flop vis à vis the peace parleys with the HNLC. “They wanted to restore peace by bringing the HNLC to the negotiating table but there is a flip-flop? There is no clarity and transparency which is very important,” he added.

Stating that corruption is deadlier than terrorism, he said it should be tackled head on by everyone.

“It is our job to remind if the government is going in the wrong direction…we need to alert the driver and ensure that he steers the vehicle back on track,” he added.