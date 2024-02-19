Monday, February 19, 2024
Sidharth Malhotra engages in mid-air fight with hijackers in ‘Yodha’ teaser

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, February 19: The teaser of the upcoming Sidharth Malhotra-starrer film ‘Yodha’, which was unveiled on Monday, is packed with adrenaline pumping action, and promises to satiate the taste buds of connoisseurs of action films.

The teaser, which is almost one minute in length, shows Sidharth, dressed in uniform, fighting hijackers and terrorists mid-air to rescue passengers on an Air India flight.

The action-packed teaser also shows Sidharth bashing up people inside what appears to be the Parliament.

Actress Disha Patani can be seen in the teaser as an air hostess.

The teaser also gives a glimpse of actress Raashii Khanna.

The film’s producer Karan Johar took to his Instagram to share the teaser of the film which stars one of his ‘students’.

He wrote in the caption: “The sky’s the limit and he’s about to cross them all. Landing straight to your screens with a BANG! #YodhaTeaser OUT NOW!#Yodha in cinemas March 15.”

The film is directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, and has gone through several delays in terms of its release.

Earlier the film was first scheduled to release on November 11, 2022, but was pushed to July 2023.

The makers then decided to postpone the film to September 15 and then again to December 15.

Now the film is set to release on March 15.

‘Yodha’ will be the first part of an action franchise headlined by Sidharth Malhotra. It is jointly produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. (IANS)

Rakul, Jackky to have 'gluten free, sugar free' treats for their wedding feast
