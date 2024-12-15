Sunday, December 15, 2024
spot_img
NATIONAL

PM Surya Ghar scheme set to surpass a decade’s installation growth in a year

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Dec 15 : In a significant feat for the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, the scheme has achieved more than 6.85 lakh installations to date, and is set to surpass a decade’s solar growth in about a year.

Since its launch in February this year, the scheme with 685,763 installations has already reached 86 per cent of what was installed in a decade before that.

The key demand came from the 3-5 kW load segment at 77 per cent installations, while 14 per cent was in the segment higher than 5kW. Gujarat showed the highest installations followed by Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala.

Gujarat witnessed the maximum number of solar installations under the initiative at 2,86,545. Maharashtra stands next with 1,26,344 installations, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 53,423 installations.

Around 1.45 crore registrations have been done so far under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, according to a statement in Parliament. The scheme aims to supply solar power to one crore households by March 2027.

It was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the aim of achieving 1 crore rooftop solar installations in the residential sector by fiscal year 2027 with an allocated budget of Rs 75,021 crore.

As of now, the states with an increasing number of installations include Tripura, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.

In order to popularise the PM solar scheme at the grassroots, Urban Local Bodies and Panchayats have been incentivised to promote rooftop solar systems in their jurisdictions. At the same time, the scheme is leading to more income, lower power bills and employment generation for people.

With a goal to benefit one crore households, the programme is also expected to save the government Rs 75,000 crore annually in electricity costs.

The scheme offers a subsidy of up to 40 per cent to households, making renewable energy more affordable and accessible.

The government is also partnering with all stakeholders including REC, DISCOMs, and vendors, among others, with an aim to resolve any challenge on the way to a successful implementation of the scheme.

–IANS

Previous article
Political parties in Bihar have contrasting views on ‘One Nation, One Election’
Next article
Pak drone with narcotics intercepted by BSF at Jammu border
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Mumbai bus tragedy: BEST driver not in inebriated state

New Delhi, Dec 15 : Investigations have revealed that the driver of the bus crash in Maharashtra's Kurla...
NATIONAL

Pak drone with narcotics intercepted by BSF at Jammu border

Jammu, Dec 15: A Pakistani drone carrying narcotics has been intercepted by the BSF at the international border...
NATIONAL

Political parties in Bihar have contrasting views on ‘One Nation, One Election’

Patna, Dec 15 : The debate over the contentious proposal of 'One Nation, One Election' has sparked contrasting...
NATIONAL

Last rites of senior Congress leader EVKS Elangovan to be held in Chennai today

Chennai, Dec 15 :The funeral of senior Congress leader and former Union Minister E.V.K.S. Elangovan, who passed away...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Mumbai bus tragedy: BEST driver not in inebriated state

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 15 : Investigations have revealed that...

Pak drone with narcotics intercepted by BSF at Jammu border

NATIONAL 0
Jammu, Dec 15: A Pakistani drone carrying narcotics has...

Political parties in Bihar have contrasting views on ‘One Nation, One Election’

NATIONAL 0
Patna, Dec 15 : The debate over the contentious...
Load more

Popular news

Mumbai bus tragedy: BEST driver not in inebriated state

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 15 : Investigations have revealed that...

Pak drone with narcotics intercepted by BSF at Jammu border

NATIONAL 0
Jammu, Dec 15: A Pakistani drone carrying narcotics has...

Political parties in Bihar have contrasting views on ‘One Nation, One Election’

NATIONAL 0
Patna, Dec 15 : The debate over the contentious...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge