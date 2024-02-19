Women’s taekwondo league concludes

Shillong, Feb 18: In a grand finale, the culminating ceremony of Phase-I of the Khelo India Women’s Taekwondo League unfolded at the Assam Rifles Dronacharya Sports Complex in Laitkor, Shillong, on Saturday.

The esteemed presence of John F. Kharshiing, the working president of the Meghalaya State Olympic Association, added grace to the occasion as he graced the event as the Chief Guest.

Upon arrival, the Chief Guest, along with other dignitaries and invited guests, received a warm welcome. L. Sokun Singh, Vice President of the Taekwondo Federation of India overseeing the inaugural Khelo India Women’s Taekwondo League, Phase 1, led the organizing team in extending hospitality.

Chibaitmi Langstang, the Joint Secretary of the Meghalaya Taekwondo Association, delivered a heartfelt welcome address, setting the tone for the event.

The highlight of the ceremony was the electrifying final matches, where the participants showcased their remarkable skill and unwavering determination.

John F. Kharshiing, in his dual role as the Chief Guest and President of the Meghalaya State Olympic Association, not only shared valuable insights on the significance of sports but also had the privilege of awarding medals to the deserving winners.