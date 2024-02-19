Monday, February 19, 2024
SPORTS

Women’s taekwondo league concludes

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, Feb 18: In a grand finale, the culminating ceremony of Phase-I of the Khelo India Women’s Taekwondo League unfolded at the Assam Rifles Dronacharya Sports Complex in Laitkor, Shillong, on Saturday.
The esteemed presence of John F. Kharshiing, the working president of the Meghalaya State Olympic Association, added grace to the occasion as he graced the event as the Chief Guest.
Upon arrival, the Chief Guest, along with other dignitaries and invited guests, received a warm welcome. L. Sokun Singh, Vice President of the Taekwondo Federation of India overseeing the inaugural Khelo India Women’s Taekwondo League, Phase 1, led the organizing team in extending hospitality.
Chibaitmi Langstang, the Joint Secretary of the Meghalaya Taekwondo Association, delivered a heartfelt welcome address, setting the tone for the event.
The highlight of the ceremony was the electrifying final matches, where the participants showcased their remarkable skill and unwavering determination.
John F. Kharshiing, in his dual role as the Chief Guest and President of the Meghalaya State Olympic Association, not only shared valuable insights on the significance of sports but also had the privilege of awarding medals to the deserving winners.

Previous article
Nagaland give Meghalaya tough time on first day
Next article
Lajong back to winning ways
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

South African all-rounder Mike Procter dies

Johannesburg, Feb 18: Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Sunday mourned the death of one of country’s finest all-rounders...
SPORTS

Young Guns emerge victorious

Shillong, Feb 18: In a thrilling encounter in the Shillong Cricket League 1st Division, the match between Young...
SPORTS

Lajong back to winning ways

Shillong, Feb 18: Shillong Lajong FC demonstrated their prowess on the field with a commanding 2-0 victory over...
NATIONAL

National Nuggets

Akhilesh to join Rahul in Rae Bareli Lucknow, Feb 18: Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav will join the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

South African all-rounder Mike Procter dies

SPORTS 0
Johannesburg, Feb 18: Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Sunday...

Young Guns emerge victorious

SPORTS 0
Shillong, Feb 18: In a thrilling encounter in the...

Lajong back to winning ways

SPORTS 0
Shillong, Feb 18: Shillong Lajong FC demonstrated their prowess...
Load more

Popular news

South African all-rounder Mike Procter dies

SPORTS 0
Johannesburg, Feb 18: Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Sunday...

Young Guns emerge victorious

SPORTS 0
Shillong, Feb 18: In a thrilling encounter in the...

Lajong back to winning ways

SPORTS 0
Shillong, Feb 18: Shillong Lajong FC demonstrated their prowess...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge