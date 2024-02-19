Lajong back to winning ways

Shillong, Feb 18: Shillong Lajong FC demonstrated their prowess on the field with a commanding 2-0 victory over Neroca FC in the latest I-League fixture, held at the SSA Stadium on Sunday.

From the outset, Lajong seized control of the match, asserting dominance with their attacking plays. However, despite their early efforts, the first half concluded with the score deadlocked. Undeterred, the team returned after the break with renewed vigor.

In a pivotal moment during the 52nd minute, Kynsaibor Lhuid marked his debut in the I-League with a breakthrough goal, propelling Lajong into the lead.

Not content with one, Lhuid further showcased his skill in the 61st minute, netting a spectacular solo goal from outside the box, effectively doubling his tally and extending his team’s advantage.

With a formidable display of talent and determination, Lajong secured all three points as the final whistle blew, propelling them to the 5th position in the points table. With 22 points accumulated from 14 matches, the team’s resurgence is evident.Looking ahead, Lajong sets its sights on the upcoming clash against TRAU FC. Scheduled for Sunday, February 25, at 7 p.m., the match will take place at the Kalyani Stadium in Kolkata. As anticipation mounts, fans eagerly anticipate another thrilling display of football prowess from the formidable Shillong Lajong FC.

As Shillong Lajong FC continues to showcase their resilience and skill on the field, their recent triumph against Neroca FC serves as a testament to their determination and ability to compete at the highest level. With their sights set on further success in the ongoing I-League season, the team remains focused and determined to build upon their recent victories. As fans eagerly await the next showdown, the stage is set for another thrilling chapter in the journey of Shillong Lajong FC.