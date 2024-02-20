Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh expecting their first child?

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, February 20: Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are said to be expecting their first child.

The actress is reportedly in her second trimester. A couple of days back, there was a wave of speculation about her pregnancy as she was seen hiding her midriff at the recently concluded 77th edition of the BAFTA Awards.

This is not the first time, however, that Deepika has been the subject of pregnancy rumours.

Not long ago, the actress had shared pictures from promotions of her latest release, ‘Fighter’, and fans went into a frenzy over whether or not she had a baby bump. Many took to the comments section to ask is she was pregnant.

Deepika and Ranveer, who first worked together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2013 film ‘Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela’ and reportedly fell in love on the sets of the film, tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Lake Como, Italy.

They again collaborated with Bhansali, and were seen toghether, in ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and ‘Padmaavat’. (IANS)

