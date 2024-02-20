Tuesday, February 20, 2024
When Russell Crowe broke his legs filming Robin Hood and didn’t know it

By: Agencies

Hollywood star Russell Crowe broke both legs while filming Robin Hood but didn’t realise it until a decade later when he began experiencing mysterious pain in his limbs. The 59-year-old actor recalled experiencing pain when he rushed through filming a scene which required him to jump onto “rock-hard” ground without the surface being properly prepared. Speaking to People magazine, Crowe, who played the titular role in the 2010 movie, said: “I jumped off a castle portcullis onto rock-hard uneven ground. “With hundreds of extras around, arrows flying and burn pots setting the castle on fire, there was no pulling out. The actor aimed to land on the balls of his feet to reduce the impact, but his heels hit the ground first, reports femalefirst.co.uk. (IANS)

