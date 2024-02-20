Home Improvement actor Zachery Ty Bryan arrested for DUI

Home Improvement actor Zachery Ty Bryan has landed in legal trouble once again as he was arrested for driving under influence in California. It’s reported that the former star of Home Improvement was arrested for a suspected DUI in La Quinta, California. According to TMZ, the 42-year-old star was booked by La Quinta Police around 2:36 a.m. on that day due to driving under the influence with three or more priors, reports aceshowbiz.com. Ryan was charged with a felony for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, in addition to a misdemeanor “contempt of court.” (IANS)