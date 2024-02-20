Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Microsoft to expand AI, cloud infrastructure in Spain, invest $2.1 bn in next 2 yrs

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, February 20: Microsoft’s Vice Chair and President Brad Smith has announced that the company will expand its artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud infrastructure in Spain via an investment of $2.1 billion in the next two years.

The announcement comes after the company announced an investment of $3.45 billion in Germany focused on AI.

“I’m thrilled to announce that we will expand our AI and cloud infrastructure in Spain by $2.1 billion in the next two years,” Smith posted on X.

“Our investment is beyond just building data centres, it’s a testament to our 37-year commitment to Spain, its security, and development and digital transformation of its government, businesses, and people,” he added.

Meanwhile, Microsoft’s investment in Germany will span two years and will facilitate the expansion of its cloud region.

According to the company, the investment would make Microsoft’s cloud computing and AI capabilities more accessible to small and large businesses, including the capacity to develop and apply AI models.

The data centres will reportedly be powered entirely by renewable energy. (IANS)

