Mukul slams govt for coal ‘manipulations’

TMC leader lauds ST report on manipulated quantity of coal at CIL depot at Maweit

SHILLONG, Feb 19: The Opposition Trinamool Congress on Monday said it will take the state government head-on if it fails to act on a report published by The Shillong Times about the quantity of coal assessed differing significantly from the stock lying at the depot at Maweit, raising doubts on the coal auctioned by Coal India Limited (CIL).

Participating in the amendment to the motion of thanks on the Governor’s address, TMC leader Mukul Sangma said, “Look at the headlines today in The Shillong Times on the manipulated quantity of coal. Who are those involved in this complicity? An irregularity of this scale cannot happen without the complicity of people in power.”

“Do we have the courage to say we will have an independent inquiry in this regard? It is an open secret. I have always tried to draw the attention of the government to this irregularity which can cause so much economic injury to the state,” he added.

“We expect the government to act. Why? Because Section 21 of the MMDR Act of 1957 is a cognizable offence requiring the authorities to act on inputs. They do not have to wait for anybody to go for an FIR because it is a cognizable offence like POCSO where you see hyperactive policing to ensure this provision of the law is ensured,” Sangma said.

“Similarly, it should in this case but if it does not happen, it will prove beyond doubt the complicity of the authorities. And such complicity is at multiple levels inclusive of all those who should take cognisance,” he added.

Sangma said, “This story is about the alleged quantity of coal which has been projected as there in the particular designated depot. We should be thankful to The Shillong Times for getting to Ground Zero and indicating exactly what is there. This is one important aspect of investigative journalism. Media in Meghalaya has been vigilant and assertive and we have reason to reaffirm our confidence in the media”.

“Now, which coal are they talking about to auction? Who are the authorities assigned as per the judgement of the Supreme Court with respect to illegal mining in Meghalaya? Read the judgement dated July 3, 2019,” he added.

He further said, “I would like to caution everybody thinking that they are going to have immunity despite being complicit in facilitating such irregularities which can have a crippling effect on the economy of the state.”

“Let us see whether the government takes cognisance and acts upon it. Otherwise, we will take it head-on,” he said. He also reminded the House of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s credo of “Na khaunga, na khaane dunga.”

Sangma also pointed out how some of the members of the House had to draw the attention of the government on the issue of the functioning of the Lokayukta.

He said countries have gone to the docks because of corruption and irregular activities such as allowing the drug cartels and criminals to operate.

He said drug trafficking is a cross-border problem requiring a collective effort by the affected state governments to tackle. “Corruption is more crippling and deadlier than terrorism,” he added.

Further reminding the House that the land for the expansion of the airport was acquired a long time ago, he said, “A long time ago, our minister of Power was the minister in charge of Transport. He took all the pain to convince the villagers to shift for the acquisition of land for the expansion of the airport.”

“For Baljek Airport too, they are saying we are exploring the possibilities when land is already there. We have spent precious money from scarce resources. Why are we taking such a long time?” he said.

He further pointed out that lands have already been acquired for many crucial infrastructure projects such as medical college and college of architecture and the funding is also available while the state government sits on it.

“Is money a problem? This is funded by the government of India. A large sum of money was sanctioned for the Meghalaya Integrated Transport Programme in 2017 but why are we still having these problems? Roads are full of potholes. Enough money is there; use it efficiently with transparency and keeping the interest of the state and people as the priority,” he added.