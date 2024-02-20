Tuesday, February 20, 2024
MEGHALAYA

State clueless on Khasi, Garo recognition snub by Union govt

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

SHILLONG, Feb 19: The pending demand for inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule was one of the topics of discussion in the Assembly on Monday but in a repeat of the previous Assembly session, the state government yet again failed to provide a definitive response on when the long-cherished goal of Meghalaya will come true.
Chief Minister Conrad Sangma responded to a question from VPP’s Mawrengkneng MLA Heaving Stone Kharpran by saying that the issue is still pending with the Union government and that no information has been provided regarding what the Centre wants for Khasi and Garo to be included in the Eighth Schedule.
Sangma claimed that in an effort to hasten the procedure and get the state’s request approved, the state government has already sent nine letters to the Centre.
It has been reported that the Union government has reiterated in two letters to the Meghalaya government that there are no set standards for which languages should be included in the Eighth Schedule.
VPP MLAs Ardent Basaiawmoit  and Adelbert Nongrum pointed out that the Union government’s letters seem ambiguous, and questioned the state government about why the two languages haven’t been included in the Eighth Schedule.
Congress MLA from Mawhati, Charles Marngar questioned whether the Centre was holding up the approval process since Meghalaya had submitted a request to include both languages in the Eighth Schedule.
It may be recalled that the Union government had, through the Constitution (Ninety-second Amendment) Act, 2003, approved the inclusion of Bodo language in the Eighth Schedule even though the Assam government had requested the inclusion of both the Bodo and Karbi languages.

Previous article
HC denies bail to alleged HNLC cadre
Next article
Mukul slams govt for coal ‘manipulations’
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Grievances of farmers get attention of House

SHILLONG, Feb 19: The issue of market manipulation flagged by TMC leader Mukul Sangma resonated with the problem...
MEGHALAYA

Need mechanism for minimum fee structure in edn institutes: Ronnie

SHILLONG, Feb 19: Flagging the issue of exorbitant fees in educational institutions in the state, leader of Opposition...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

Peace between Khasis and Karbis: A Legacy of the past

By Bhogtoram Mawroh Recently, I was invited by Jones Ingti Kathar (retired IAS officer and president of the All...
MEGHALAYA

Speaker disallows special motion on CAG reports; Adelbert cries foul

SHILLONG, Feb 19: Assembly Speaker Thomas A Sangma on Monday disallowed discussion on a special motion moved by...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Grievances of farmers get attention of House

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Feb 19: The issue of market manipulation flagged...

Need mechanism for minimum fee structure in edn institutes: Ronnie

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Feb 19: Flagging the issue of exorbitant fees...

Peace between Khasis and Karbis: A Legacy of the past

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By Bhogtoram Mawroh Recently, I was invited by Jones Ingti...
Load more

Popular news

Grievances of farmers get attention of House

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Feb 19: The issue of market manipulation flagged...

Need mechanism for minimum fee structure in edn institutes: Ronnie

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Feb 19: Flagging the issue of exorbitant fees...

Peace between Khasis and Karbis: A Legacy of the past

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By Bhogtoram Mawroh Recently, I was invited by Jones Ingti...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge