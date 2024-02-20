Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Oscar-winner Asif Kapadia to direct docu on Roger Federer

By: Agencies

Oscar-winner Asif Kapadia is directing a Prime Video documentary about the last days of tennis legend Roger Federer’s career, reported Deadline.
The feature-length documentary will follow the final 12 days of the career of the man considered by many to be the greatest tennis player of all time. Federer talked about it and said, “Initially, the idea was to capture the final moments of my professional tennis career so that I could have it later on to show my family and friends”
Amazon said the untitled doc was “originally a home video never intended for public viewing,” which captures Federer at his most vulnerable, as he says goodbye to a game and the fans that shaped his life for the last two decades.”(IANS)

Previous article
Oppenheimer bags seven awards, including Best Picture, at BAFTA
Next article
Deepika in Sabyasachi sari presents Glazer award for The Zone of Interest
